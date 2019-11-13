RPSO searching for two runaway juveniles last seen in Hineston area

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles, Jordan Mendez and Jackson Malone.

Mendez is a 16 year old white female with Black hair and Brown eyes. She’s 5’ 11” in height and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Malone is a 13 year old white male with Brown hair and Brown eyes. He’s 5’ 07” in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

On Tuesday November 12, 2019, Mendez and Malone were reported missing. The two were last observed at a residence located on Louisiana Highway 121 in the Hineston area.

If anyone has seen or has information about Jordan Mendez and Jackson Malone, they are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the RPSO Juvenile Detectives at 318-473-6727.