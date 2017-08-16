RPSO Searching for Runaway Juveniles from Lecompte Group Home

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles from the group home in Lecompte.

According to initial reports, the two subjects, Mirah Miller and Ajure Thomas, were last seen near the intersection of US 71 South and Rougeau Lane just north of Lecmpte at approximately 11 pm on Sunday August 13th, 2017. Both subjects may be in the Pineville area.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, they are asked to call the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318 473 6700 or Sheriff’s Juvenile Detectives at 318 473 6727.