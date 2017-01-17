RPSO Searching for Missing Juveniles

Press Release – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two fourteen year old runaway juveniles, Alyssa Ivey and Janice Kinney. The juveniles were last observed, during the late evening hours of January 16, 2017, in the Lecompte, Louisiana area. Alyssa is described as a white female, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, 252 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Alyssa was last seen wearing a light brown shirt, blue jeans and a black cap. Janice is described as a black female approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, 270 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Janice was last seen wearing pajamas black and white in color.

The juveniles have a connection to the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. If anyone has seen or has any information concerning Alyssa Ivey and Janice Kinney, they are ask to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318 473-6700 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Juvenile Detectives at 318 473-6727.