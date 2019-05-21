Tuesday, May 21, 2019
RPSO searching for escapee from Detention Center #2

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

According to initial reports, 33 year old Glynn Jerrod McCoy was being detained at Detention Center #2 when he escaped at approximately 10:00 p.m. last night.

McCoy is described as a black male, 5 feet and 7 inches, 125 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

He was being detained on pre-trial charges in reference to Possession CDS II, Illegal Carry of a Weapon with Drugs, Firearm Possessed by Felon, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Simple Burglary, and Home Invasion at the time of his escape.

McCoy has no prior convictions of violent charges and is not considered dangerous at this time.

Anyone with information on Glynn Jerrod McCoy or his whereabouts should call the RPSO Main Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Glynn Jerrod McCoy

