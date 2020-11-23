On Thursday November 18th, at approximately 9 pm, Sheriffs dispatch received a call reporting a person had been shot in 70 block of Rifle Range Rd., Pineville.

Deputies responded and according to initial reports, two subjects were involved in a domestic altercation. One of the subjects, identified as Ahmond Da’shawn Mason, 29, fired shots at the victim, who was leaving the residence, and hit a bystander. When deputies arrived, Mason had already fled the scene. Deputies administered first aid to the gun shot victim until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The gun shot victim was transported by Acadian to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriffs Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct their investigation.