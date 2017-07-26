RPSO Searches for Escaped Inmate

On Monday, July 24th at approximately 9 pm, an inmate being brought to Detention Center 1 from Detention Center 3 escaped as he was being brought up the stairs into DC-1.

According to initial reports, the inmate, Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, black male, 37 years of age, was being transferred to DC-1 along with several other inmates when he fled down the stairs. After securing the other prisoners, deputies, along with officers from the Alexandria Police Department, attempted to locate Johnson but were unable to do so. Sheriff’s Detectives as well as Corrections Security Section and members of the U S Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force are currently investigating this escape.

Johnson is a black male, 5’11” tall, 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Johnson was wearing dark colored pants and shirt but also had a cast on his right hand. Johnson was also wearing leg shackles.

Johnson plead guilty to Manslaughter in 1996 and has several narcotics convictions as well as a simple battery and a stalking conviction. Due to prior convictions, deputies say Johnson should be considered dangerous.

If anyone has seen Johnson or has any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318 443 7867 or RPSO Main Office at 318-473-6700.