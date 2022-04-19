RPSO responds to shooting on England Drive

At approximately 1 pm Sunday, April 17th, 2022, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of England Drive.

Patrol Deputies responded and upon arrival, located a victim who was not conscious and not breathing, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the torso area. Deputies say two other subjects, who witnesses say were involved, were taken into custody without incident and detained pending further investigation.

According to initial information, there was a verbal altercation on the scene between the victim and the suspect(s) which lead to the shooting.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to conduct their investigation. The Rapides Parish Coroners Office responded, pronounced the victim deceased and removed the body of the victim from the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending further notification of family members.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.