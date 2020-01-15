RPSO requesting public assistance in locating runaway juvenile

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Olivia Faith Glenn.

Glenn is a 17 year old White Female with Brown hair and Brown eyes. Glenn is 5’ 5” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

On Tuesday January 14th, 2020, Glenn was reported missing and last seen in the area of East River Road in Glenmora.

If anyone has seen or has information about Olivia Faith Glenn, they are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the RPSO Juvenile Detectives at 318-473-6727.