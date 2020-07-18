RPSO requesting assistance

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Jazmyne Renay Triplett.

On Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, Jazmyne was reported missing from her residence located in the Tioga area.

Jazmyne is a 17 year old white female, with brown hair and green eyes. Jazmyne is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Jazmyne was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.

If anyone has seen or has information about Jazmyne Renay Triplett, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.