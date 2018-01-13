Local Headlines Top Stories 

RPSO Needs Assistance in Locating a Runaway Juvenile

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Deputies responded to a residence on Debbie St. in reference to a runaway juvenile Dewanna Hayes. Dewanna is a black female, 16 years of age, 5’ 4” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and  brown eyes.

Dewanna was last seen at a Motel on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria wearing blue jean shorts and a black hooded jacket.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Dewanna, they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the  Office of Juvenile Justice on-call agent at 318-613-4337.

