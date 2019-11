The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found on Monday, November 4th.

The body of an unidentified deceased male was found on Highway 71 South near Lecompte. The cause of death has not been determined yet and identity will be released when next of kin is notified.

If anyone has information relating to this investigation contact The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 473-6700 or Crime Stoppers 443-7867.