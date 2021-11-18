UPDATE** RPSO Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting

UPDATE –

Martez Benjamin has been apprehended and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer

Original post:

At approximately 6:55 PM, a K-9 deputy assigned to the RADE Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Tennessee Avenue near Monroe Street. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.



The suspect finally stopped, exited the vehicle and ran from the deputies. As the deputies were chasing the suspect, the suspect turned and fired a handgun at our deputies and the deputies returned fire. At this time no injuries have been reported.



The suspect continued on foot, discarding the weapon. The deputies then secured the scene, recovering the weapon and waited for other deputies to arrive.



The suspect is described as a medium build black male with shoulder length braids wearing all black clothing.



This is an active investigation being conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Alexandria Police Department. More information will be released as it becomes available.



If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6442.