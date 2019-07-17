RPSO Detectives investigating Glenmora shooting

Detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday evening in Glenmora.

Deputies received a call of a possible shooting around 9:30 last night and responded to the scene along with Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators.

It was learned during the investigation that one of the subjects involved in the incident may have been shot and left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The subject was found this morning near the intersection of Madison Monroe Road and Melder Road in Glenmora and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation is still on-going.