RPSO Cyber Crimes Unit make pornography involving juveniles arrest

On Thursday January 19th, 2023, Detectives with the Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant in the Alexandria area in reference to complaints of Distribution of Child Pornography. Sheriff’s Detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) Taskforce related to the allegations.

Through their investigation, Caleb Michael Stephens, 35 of Alexandria, LA, was identified as a suspect. Probable cause was established and a warrant was obtained for Stephens’ arrest in reference to Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13). On January 17th, 2023, Stephens was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. As their investigation continued throughout the day, Detectives located more images and charged Stephens with another 100 counts Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13) . Stephens was later released on a $110,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward.

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private, non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

P3 Tipster app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

Arrestee: Caleb Michael Stephens, 35 OF Alexandria, LA

Charges: 101 counts – Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13)