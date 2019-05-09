Thursday, May 9, 2019
RPSO asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile

16 year old Brandy Bell was last seen on Monday, May 6th at 11 p.m.

She was reported missing on May 7th from the 5200 block of Old Boyce road in Alexandria. Brandy may be in the area of Sycamore Street or Cabana Mobile Estates, both in Alexandria.

Brandy Bell is 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Brandy Bell, you should contact local law enforcement or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the RPSO Juvenile Detectives at 318-473-6727.

Brandy Bell

 

