RPSO Arrest Sex Offender in Alexandria

Press Release – On January 17, 2016, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received information that Gerald Jerome Carr Jr., 26, of Alexandria was not in compliance with his sex offender registration. The case was turned over to detectives assigned to R.P.S.O.’s Sex Offender Registry, who verified Carr was convicted on March 20, 2006 in reference to Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Because of his conviction, Carr is classified as a Tier Three sex offender, which requires him to register for life. Detectives established sufficient probable cause, which lead to warrants being granted for Carr’s arrest in reference to Failure to Renew Registration, Failure to Perform Community Notification of a Sex Offender, Failure to Pay Annual Registration Fees, and Failure to Obtain a Sex Offender Louisiana Identification Card. On January 17th, Carr, who was being detained at the Rapides Parish Detention Center following an unrelated arrest, was booked in reference to the warrants.

Gerald Jerome Carr, Jr, of 2021 Vance Street, Alexandria, Louisiasa is currently being detained at the Detention Center in lieu of posting a $6,500.00 bond in reference to these charges. Carr’s total bond is $31,825.00.

Charges:

Failure to Renew Registration

Failure to Perform Community Notification of a Sex Offender

Failure to Pay Annual Registration Fees

Failure to Obtain a Sex Offender Louisiana Identification Card