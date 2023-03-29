RPSB’s Lindsay Green Recognized as a 2023 NAFEPA State Leadership Recipient

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Rapides Parish School System is pleased to announce that Lindsay Green, Federal Programs Coordinator, received the State Leadership Award from the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators (NAFEPA) on Monday, March 26.

Mrs. Green received this honor in Washington, DC during NAFEPA’s “Empowering Learning for Life” conference in recognition of her outstanding dedication, leadership and commitment to programs that educate and train school administrators throughout the State of Louisiana.

“We are incredibly proud of Mrs. Green for receiving this esteemed recognition and for her dedication to the children of Rapides Parish,” Director of Federal Programs Bill Higgins said. “A significant portion of our funding comes from the federal government, which requires that our District comply with rigorous federal guidelines. Mrs. Green’s work ensures that our district meets those expectations while helping to provide our most disadvantaged students with meaningful and impactful resources to ensure their academic success.”

As a member and recognized by NAFEPA, Green works with the U.S. Department of Education and the Rapides Parish School Board to provide important information for improving teacher quality and the academic performance of students. Green’s work includes continuing the implementation of the “Every Student Succeeds” Act (ESSA) within Rapides Parish School District, which ensures students are taught to high academic standards that will prepare them to succeed in college and careers and advances equity by upholding critical protections for America’s disadvantaged and high-need students.

“We appreciate the work that Mrs. Green does with Federal Programs and helping the Rapides Parish School System continue to comply with national regulatory guidelines,” Superintendent of

Rapides Parish Schools Jeff Powell said. “Her ability to understand the vision of our parish and help schools connect with federal funding to the accomplishment of goals is helping lead to unprecedented levels of success.”

NAFEPA is a support organization for educators who work with federally funded programs in their local school districts and in their states. The non-profit organization has been in existence since 1974 and presently has more than 3,000 members from across the nation.