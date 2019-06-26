RPSB Superintendent final candidates
The Rapides Parish School Board has selected 3 final candidates for the position of Superintendent.
Candidates are as follows…
Kimberly Bennett
-Current Executive Assistant Superintendent
-Former Tioga High School Principal
Deborah Heitman
-Former Rosenthal Elementary Principal
-Recently held a high position in the Caldwell School District’s Administration
Jeff Powell
-Former Director of Middle School and Magnet Programs
-Former Assistant Principal at Buckeye
-Former Tioga High School Principal
-Former Chief Academic Officer for Iberville Parish Schools.
The school board will select a new Superintendent this Thursday, June 27th at 5 p.m.