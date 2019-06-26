RPSB Superintendent final candidates

The Rapides Parish School Board has selected 3 final candidates for the position of Superintendent.

Candidates are as follows…

Kimberly Bennett

-Current Executive Assistant Superintendent

-Former Tioga High School Principal

Deborah Heitman

-Former Rosenthal Elementary Principal

-Recently held a high position in the Caldwell School District’s Administration

Jeff Powell

-Former Director of Middle School and Magnet Programs

-Former Assistant Principal at Buckeye

-Former Tioga High School Principal

-Former Chief Academic Officer for Iberville Parish Schools.

The school board will select a new Superintendent this Thursday, June 27th at 5 p.m.