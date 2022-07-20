RPSB releases Open House schedules for the 2022 – 2023 School Year.
(Alexandria, LA) – The Rapides Parish School Board has released the Open House schedules for all schools for the 2022 – 2023 School Year.
Open House gives parents and students the chance to get acquainted with the teacher or teachers, see the school building and classrooms and perhaps get a quick overview of class expectations and the year’s curriculum.
Here are the following dates and times for Open House within Rapides Parish schools:
- Acadian Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Alexandria Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Alexandria Senior High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.
- Alma Redwine Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. 5 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th 6 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade.
- Ball Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- J . I .Barron Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 1st/2nd Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 3rd – 6th Grade. Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. for Kindergarten. Aug. 12, 2022, at 9:30 A.M. for Pre-K.
- Bolton High School – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
- Buckeye High School – Thursday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6th Panther Parent Night on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6-12 Grades.
- Brame Middle School – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grades.
- Buckeye Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
- Caroline Dormon Jr. High – Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th – 8th Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for Pre-K – 5th Grades.
- C. Raymond Jr. – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
- Cherokee Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Forest Hill Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Glenmora High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Horseshoe Dr. Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Huddle Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- HR Lawrence Upper Elementary – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Lessie Moore Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- S. Rugg Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.
- Mabel Brasher Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Martin Park Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.
- Mary Goff Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Nachman Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Northwood High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Oak Hill High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Paradise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
- Peabody Magnet High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.
- Peabody Montessori Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Pineville Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Pineville High – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.
- Pineville Jr. High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Plainview High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.
- Poland Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade.
- Rapides High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
- RAPPS – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
- Rosenthal Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
- Ruby Wise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P. – 6:30 P.M.
- Tioga Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
- Tioga Jr. High – Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 2 P.M. – 4 P.M. for 7th Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. for 8th Grade.
- Tioga High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 6:30 P.M.
If anyone needs more information about a school’s Open House, please contact that school directly. All information about Open House schedules and school contact information can be found on www.rpsb.us.