Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Latest:
Community News 

RPSB releases Open House schedules for the 2022 – 2023 School Year.

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

(Alexandria, LA) – The Rapides Parish School Board has released the Open House schedules for all schools for the 2022 – 2023 School Year.

Open House gives parents and students the chance to get acquainted with the teacher or teachers, see the school building and classrooms and perhaps get a quick overview of class expectations and the year’s curriculum.

Here are the following dates and times for Open House within Rapides Parish schools:

  1. Acadian Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  2. Alexandria Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  3. Alexandria Senior High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.
  4. Alma Redwine Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  5. Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. 5 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th 6 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade.
  6. Ball Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  7. J . I .Barron Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 1st/2nd Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 3rd – 6th Grade. Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. for Kindergarten. Aug. 12, 2022, at 9:30 A.M. for Pre-K.
  8. Bolton High School – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  9. Buckeye High School – Thursday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6th Panther Parent Night on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6-12 Grades.
  10. Brame Middle School – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grades.
  11. Buckeye Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  12. Caroline Dormon Jr. High – Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th – 8th Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for Pre-K – 5th Grades.
  13. C. Raymond Jr. – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  14. Cherokee Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  15. Forest Hill Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  16. Glenmora High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  17. Horseshoe Dr. Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  18. Huddle Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  19. HR Lawrence Upper Elementary – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  20. Lessie Moore Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  21. S. Rugg Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.
  22. Mabel Brasher Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  23. Martin Park Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.
  24. Mary Goff Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  25. Nachman Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  26. Northwood High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  27. Oak Hill High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  28. Paradise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  29. Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  30. Peabody Magnet High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  31. Peabody Montessori Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  32. Pineville Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  33. Pineville High – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.
  34. Pineville Jr. High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  35. Plainview High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.
  36. Poland Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  37. Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade.
  38. Rapides High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M.
  39. RAPPS – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  40. Rosenthal Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  41. Ruby Wise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P. – 6:30 P.M.
  42. Tioga Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
  43. Tioga Jr. High – Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 2 P.M. – 4 P.M. for 7th Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. for 8th Grade.
  44. Tioga High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 6:30 P.M.

If anyone needs more information about a school’s Open House, please contact that school directly. All information about Open House schedules and school contact information can be found on www.rpsb.us.

You May Also Like

Friends of NSU invited to join band in Ireland in 2015

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Welcome Home Event at Fort Polk

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Free Child Safety Seat To Be Held in Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *