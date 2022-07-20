RPSB releases Open House schedules for the 2022 – 2023 School Year.

(Alexandria, LA) – The Rapides Parish School Board has released the Open House schedules for all schools for the 2022 – 2023 School Year.

Open House gives parents and students the chance to get acquainted with the teacher or teachers, see the school building and classrooms and perhaps get a quick overview of class expectations and the year’s curriculum.

Here are the following dates and times for Open House within Rapides Parish schools:

Acadian Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Alexandria Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Alexandria Senior High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Alma Redwine Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M. Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. 5 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th 6 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade. Ball Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. J . I .Barron Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2022 from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 1st/2nd Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 3rd – 6th Grade. Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. for Kindergarten. Aug. 12, 2022, at 9:30 A.M. for Pre-K. Bolton High School – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. Buckeye High School – Thursday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6th Panther Parent Night on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 6 P.M. for 6-12 Grades. Brame Middle School – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grades. Buckeye Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. Caroline Dormon Jr. High – Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for 6th – 8th Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. for Pre-K – 5th Grades. C. Raymond Jr. – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M. Cherokee Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Forest Hill Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Glenmora High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Horseshoe Dr. Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M. Huddle Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. HR Lawrence Upper Elementary – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Lessie Moore Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M. S. Rugg Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. Mabel Brasher Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M. Martin Park Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. Mary Goff Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M. Nachman Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6 P.M. Northwood High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. Oak Hill High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 6 P.M. Paradise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Phoenix Magnet Elementary – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. Peabody Magnet High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. Peabody Montessori Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6 P.M. Pineville Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Pineville High – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Pineville Jr. High – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Plainview High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Poland Jr. High – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 6th Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5:30 P.M. – 7 P.M. for 7th/8th Grade. Rapides High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4 P.M. – 6 P.M. RAPPS – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M. Rosenthal Montessori – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M. Ruby Wise Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 4:30 P. – 6:30 P.M. Tioga Elementary – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 5 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Tioga Jr. High – Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 2 P.M. – 4 P.M. for 7th Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. for 8th Grade. Tioga High School – Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 6:30 P.M.

If anyone needs more information about a school’s Open House, please contact that school directly. All information about Open House schedules and school contact information can be found on www.rpsb.us.