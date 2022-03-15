RPSB Honors Several Schools with Recognitions

Within the past couple of weeks, the Rapides Parish School Board and the State of Louisiana have honored several of our schools with recognitions. Multiple schools within Rapides Parish have been recognized as Top Gains Honorees, Equity Honorees, and Schools of Excellence “A”.

Below are the following honorees and what each honor represents:

1. Top Gains Honorees (Schools that score 90 or above in student progress and growth and no subgroups in failing status) –

Buckeye High School

Caroline Dorman Jr. High School

J.B. Nachman Elementary School

J.I. Barron Elementary School

Martin Park Elementary School

Mary Goff Elementary School

Oak Hill High School

Paradise Elementary School

Peabody Montessori Elementary School

Phoenix Magnet Elementary School

Plainview High School

Ruby-Wise Elementary School

Scott Brame Middle School

Tioga High School

2. Equity Honorees (Schools that scored better than 90% of all schools with similar student subgroups) –

Caroline Dorman Jr. High School

Phoenix Magnet Elementary School

Plainview High School

3. Schools of Excellence “A” (School Performance Scores of 90 or higher) –