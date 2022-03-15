RPSB Honors Several Schools with Recognitions
Within the past couple of weeks, the Rapides Parish School Board and the State of Louisiana have honored several of our schools with recognitions. Multiple schools within Rapides Parish have been recognized as Top Gains Honorees, Equity Honorees, and Schools of Excellence “A”.
Below are the following honorees and what each honor represents:
1. Top Gains Honorees (Schools that score 90 or above in student progress and growth and no subgroups in failing status) –
Buckeye High School
Caroline Dorman Jr. High School
J.B. Nachman Elementary School
J.I. Barron Elementary School
Martin Park Elementary School
Mary Goff Elementary School
Oak Hill High School
Paradise Elementary School
Peabody Montessori Elementary School
Phoenix Magnet Elementary School
Plainview High School
Ruby-Wise Elementary School
Scott Brame Middle School
Tioga High School
2. Equity Honorees (Schools that scored better than 90% of all schools with similar student subgroups) –
Caroline Dorman Jr. High School
Phoenix Magnet Elementary School
Plainview High School
3. Schools of Excellence “A” (School Performance Scores of 90 or higher) –
Caroline Dorman Jr. High School
Phoenix Magnet Elementary School
Plainview High School