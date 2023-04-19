Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Community News 

RPSB District-Wide Career Fair

Jacque Murphy
The Rapides Parish School Board will be hosting its annual District-Wide Career Fair on April 29th from 9 A.M. – Noon inside the RPSB Media Center and Board room located at 619 6th St. in Downtown Alexandria.
RPSB is looking for positions to be filled including teachers, speech therapists, bus operators, food service directors and technicians, paraprofessionals and so much more. It’s important to note that anyone wanting to apply needs to fill out the survey and BRING THEIR RESUME to the career fair.
