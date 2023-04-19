RPSB District-Wide Career Fair

The Rapides Parish School Board will be hosting its annual District-Wide Career Fair on April 29th from 9 A.M. – Noon inside the RPSB Media Center and Board room located at 619 6th St. in Downtown Alexandria.

RPSB is looking for positions to be filled including teachers, speech therapists, bus operators, food service directors and technicians, paraprofessionals and so much more. It’s important to note that anyone wanting to apply needs to fill out the survey and BRING THEIR RESUME to the career fair.

Here is the link to the survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzIC0iXxz2Cb-DjhUEPpP9WXdIzYeGjm8h9IBqVVwCYQiXJA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Registration Form: