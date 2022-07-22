RPSB announces changes to food serving policy
(Alexandria, La) – The Rapides Parish School Food & Nutrition Services, today, announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022 – 2023 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
1. Acadian Elementary
2. Alexandria Middle Magnet
3. Alexandria Sr. High
4. Ball Elementary
5. J.I. Barron Elementary
6. Scott Brame Middle
7. Mabel Brasher Elementary
8. Buckeye Elementary
9. Buckeye High
10. Cherokee Elementary
11. Forest Hill Jr. High
12. Glenmora High
13. Mary Goff Elementary
14. Horseshoe Drive Elementary
15. RAPPS
16. D.F. Huddle Elementary
17. Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet
18. Martin Park Elementary
19. J.B. Nachman Elementary
20. Northwood High
21. Oak Hill High
22. Paradise Elementary
23. Peabody Magnet
24. Peabody Montessori
25. Phoenix Magnet
26. Pineville Elementary
27. Pineville Jr. High AND Pineville High School
28. Plainview High
29. Rapides Academy
30. Poland Jr. High
31. Carter C. Raymond
32. Rapides High
33. Rosenthal Montessori
34. Ruby Wise Elementary
35. L.S. Rugg Elementary
36. Lessie Moore Elementary
37. Alma Redwine Elementary
38. Tioga Elementary
39. Tioga High
40. Tioga Jr. High
41. Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary
42. Rapides Training Academy
43. Caroline Dormon Jr. High
44. Bolton High
The Rapides Parish School Food and Nutrition Services is asking that each household complete a short information household survey. Your participation is essential in order for accurate information to be given to the Department of Education with the information it needs to ensure schools in Rapides Parish will continue to receive critical state funding.
If you have any questions about meal services, including information on how to take the survey, contact Erma Davis, Director, FNS, at erma.davis@rspb.us or 318-442-0910.