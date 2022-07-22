RPSB announces changes to food serving policy

(Alexandria, La) – The Rapides Parish School Food & Nutrition Services, today, announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

1. Acadian Elementary

2. Alexandria Middle Magnet

3. Alexandria Sr. High

4. Ball Elementary

5. J.I. Barron Elementary

6. Scott Brame Middle

7. Mabel Brasher Elementary

8. Buckeye Elementary

9. Buckeye High

10. Cherokee Elementary

11. Forest Hill Jr. High

12. Glenmora High

13. Mary Goff Elementary

14. Horseshoe Drive Elementary

15. RAPPS

16. D.F. Huddle Elementary

17. Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet

18. Martin Park Elementary

19. J.B. Nachman Elementary

20. Northwood High

21. Oak Hill High

22. Paradise Elementary

23. Peabody Magnet

24. Peabody Montessori

25. Phoenix Magnet

26. Pineville Elementary

27. Pineville Jr. High AND Pineville High School

28. Plainview High

29. Rapides Academy

30. Poland Jr. High

31. Carter C. Raymond

32. Rapides High

33. Rosenthal Montessori

34. Ruby Wise Elementary

35. L.S. Rugg Elementary

36. Lessie Moore Elementary

37. Alma Redwine Elementary

38. Tioga Elementary

39. Tioga High

40. Tioga Jr. High

41. Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary

42. Rapides Training Academy

43. Caroline Dormon Jr. High

44. Bolton High

The Rapides Parish School Food and Nutrition Services is asking that each household complete a short information household survey. Your participation is essential in order for accurate information to be given to the Department of Education with the information it needs to ensure schools in Rapides Parish will continue to receive critical state funding.

If you have any questions about meal services, including information on how to take the survey, contact Erma Davis, Director, FNS, at erma.davis@rspb.us or 318-442-0910.