RPSB Advisory Panel Survey for Bolton’s Campus released today

ALEXANDRIA, La – After the Rapides Parish School Board Meeting that was held on April 11, RPSB adopted the panel positions, procedures for selecting participants, purpose, scope of work, meeting schedule and reporting date to study the creation of a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on Bolton High School’s Campus.

A survey has been created for those who want to be considered for a position on the advisory panel. The survey will be open until April 28 and the advisory panel participants will be identified at the May 2 school board meeting.

Here is more information regarding the advisory panel:

Advisory Panel Participants: persons interested in serving will be asked to complete a Google Survey found HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE4VqXmVdJ19JaD-5i6zYiksZjQkM4q0q12-5hqUSYM7I5RQ/viewform and then be appointed or randomly selected at the May 2 Board Meeting according to the following Board approved procedures:

· 4 school administrators

2 of the 4 administrators should be appointed, 2 would be randomly selected. The principal of Bolton and the principal of Phoenix/RA will be appointed to serve.

Any other administrators from those sites can apply and will be randomly selected.

· 4 classroom teachers/coaches

3 of the 4 teachers would be appointed and 1 would be randomly selected. The appointed teachers would be those serving as the current Teacher of the Year for their respective sites if they are committed to the site for the upcoming school year. If they are not committed for the upcoming school year, the principal can appoint someone with a respected voice from the faculty.

· 4 parents

3 of the 4 parents will be appointed as the current PTO leaders or appropriate parent liaisons for each site. One parent will be randomly selected.

· 4 stakeholders

Taxpayers, business owners in Rapides Parish

4 out of 4 stakeholders will be randomly selected from those who apply.

Using this methodology, half of the panel will be appointed as stakeholders who are engaged in this work daily and half will be randomly selected from those who apply. Only those who complete the Application/Survey found HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE4VqXmVdJ19JaD-5i6zYiksZjQkM4q0q12-5hqUSYM7I5RQ/viewform will be considered for the random selection process

Finally, you will see that the application/survey includes a question about race/ethnicity. We do have a goal to ensure that the advisory panel is diverse. In order to do so, the random selection process will include dividing applicants by race/ethnicity for each selection criterion.

Purpose of the Advisory Panel

· To study the creation of a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on the Bolton Campus.

Scope of Work for the Advisory Panel

· Participate in bi-weekly meetings

· Identify the pros and cons of creating a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on the Bolton Campus.

· Detail criteria for successful creation of a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on the Bolton Campus.

· Detail a timeline for the successful creation of a PK-12 academic and performing arts magnet school on the Bolton Campus.

Timeline for Advisory Panel

· Advisory Panel process approved at April 11 Board Meeting

· Application period for participants April 12 – April 28

· Participants identified and approved at the May 2 Board Meeting

· Meetings will be held from 3:00 – 4:30 pm on the following dates

o May 9

o May 23

o June 6

o June 20

o July 11

o July 25

o August 8

o Report to Education Committee on August 15

It is important to note that the meetings of the panel will be open to the public and there will be an allotted time for public comments on the agenda. Therefore, even if a person is not selected for the panel, they will still have an opportunity to participate.