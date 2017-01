The chairman of Martin Sustainable Resources, or the trade name, Roy O. Martin, spoke to the Rotary Club of Alexandria. Jonathan Martin shared about the history of the company his grandfather started in 1923 and the plans for the year ahead.

They are one of the first companies in the country to build an OSB plant in 1983, they opened a plywood plant in 1996, and they’re going on their fourth plant this year.

KLAX ABC 31 News 1/11/17