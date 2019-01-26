Saturday, January 26, 2019
Roy Hebron Denied Office

KLAX TV, ABC 31

 

Former Ball Mayor Roy Hebron loses his second attempt to re-take his old office to which he was elected last fall.  The issue is a new constitutional amendment approved statewide which prohibits elected former felons from taking office for 5 years. An appeals court has affirmed a lower court ruling that the change applies to Hebron. His attorney says he will be appealing to the State Supreme Court. Hebron was convicted in federal court of defrauding FEMA in connection with funds for the town after a hurricane.

