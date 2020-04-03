Roundabout detour condensed to one lane

Friday, April 3, 2020
Due to traffic flow from detours around the state’s roundabout work at Horseshoe Drive and Jackson Street, the detour on Trailway has now been changed to a one-lane, two-way street with yield conditions at each end for approaching traffic – e.g. like a one lane bridge.

The intersection at Horseshoe and Jackson will remain closed for some time while the roundabout is being constructed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Drivers please use caution and allow extra time for your commute.

 

