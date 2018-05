Yesterday, LSU’s Head Coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the Rotary Club Members. Coach O was named LSU’s permanent coach in 2016 after the Tigers defeated Texas A&M 54 to 39. He reflected on the past years and answered questions from rotary members.

Coach O says he was honored to represent the Tiger family and looks forward to the upcoming season.

Rotary club members and guests were thrilled to have him.

KLAX ABC 31 News 5/9/18