Rotary Club Presents Holiday Celebration

The Rotary Club of Alexandria held their holiday party today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more.

Robert Taylor, president of the Alexandria Rotary Club said, “Today we have our holiday celebration, and basically this is a time when as Rotarians when we invite our guests and friends to come together get ready for the holidays and we just have a tremendous time of celebrating the holidays together. And then also we will have a message today that is talking about how to care for others as well as yourself during the holidays.”

Taylor tells us what it means to be a Rotarian.

“Rotary is an international organization, we’re located all around the world. And it is an organization that truly promotes peace worldwide. We’ve also had a big part in the eradication of polio around the world, and so it’s the ability to be with local leaders and at the same time reach out around the world and really make a difference.”

John Gunter owner and chef at Word Of Mouth Café spoke about remembering to take care of yourself as you give to others.

“Today I spoke about life and how fast and busy that it can be and get out of hand, and how we have to take time to slow down and get back on track and take care of the things that matter.”

Gunter says slowing down is a message that is needed today.

“Even more so with the last couple of years the way this world has been yes. And this story is about hope and never giving up.”

This week the Rotary Club will be distributing dolls and toys to area children from their toy drive.