Rotary Club of Pineville Volunteers to Help with Alexandria Zoo’s Holiday Light Safari

The mission of the Rotary Club of Pineville is to provide service to others and promote goodwill.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the club gives back for the holiday season.

Children can have an amazing time at the Holiday Light Safari where they can ride the train and enjoy all the pretty lights.

Pineville Rotary Club President Sylvia Coody says, “I think having the lights at the zoo will bring out back to so much of our community for people to come out and see the zoo and see our lights for the holidays.”

Every Christmas, the Alexandria Zoo puts on a light show for kids to enjoy.

Coody says, “One of our members, Christy Thomas, wanted us to come out here to do volunteer work, putting up lights. And I’m personally one that loves to volunteer for my community.”

Putting up the lights is their way to be a part of the holiday experience.

“It makes my heart feel good to give back to my community because if we don’t give back to our community, we can’t expect from our community.”

The Pineville Rotary Club put up thousands of lights through their service.

Their next service project will be feeding breakfast to the homeless on October 5th.