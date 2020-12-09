Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Rotary Club of Pineville continues to sustain seven school closets

Pineville Rotary will present funds for the Club’s school closet project this Friday, December 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Pineville Elementary School on Main Street.
These funds are proceeds of past golf tournaments which are dedicated to the Club’s programs for youth.

Starting with a district matching grant in 2015 the club founded three school closets at elementary schools educating high numbers students in deep poverty. These were Pineville, Tioga and Lessie Moore. Additional closets were soon founded at Mary Goff and Hayden Lawrence (Buckeye). By the end of 2017 the number of school closets founded and being sustained grew to seven with Paradise and Ball elementary schools.

