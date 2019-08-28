Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Rotary Club of Alexandria presents: The Pigskin Preview

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

In partnership with Sooter and Associates, the Rotary Club of Alexandria hosted the annual Pigskin Preview.

A long going tradition, this showcases all local high school football teams in Rapides Parish and allows the community a small preview into the season.

Principals and coaches spoke briefly about their school and football program and allowed two players to also come and represent the team.

Coaches did speak about their respective teams but they also touched on values on and off the field.

Those values included manhood, growth, attitude and more.

However, Northwood head coach, Justin Webb made the bold statement, “there is not a better group of high school coaches in Louisiana.” He received much praise after saying such.

Long awaited jamborees begin this Friday all over central Louisiana.

For a list of the game schedules, visit: http://klax-tv.com/jamboree-lineup-and-schedule/

