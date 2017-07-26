Rotary Club Luncheon Features Family Justice Center

The Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana opened its doors earlier this year.

Executive Director, Preston Mansour, joined the Rotary Club yesterday afternoon to discuss the center’s mission and how they’re trying to make a positive impact in the community.

The Family Justice Center is located on Hospital Blvd. in Pineville and you can find out more information by visiting www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com or www.facebook.com/FJCCenla.

KLAX ABC 31 News 7/26/17