Community News Top Stories 

Rotary Club Luncheon Features Family Justice Center

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0 Comment

The Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana opened its doors earlier this year.

Executive Director, Preston Mansour, joined the Rotary Club yesterday afternoon to discuss the center’s mission and how they’re trying to make a positive impact in the community.

The Family Justice Center is located on Hospital Blvd. in Pineville and you can find out more information by visiting www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com or www.facebook.com/FJCCenla.

KLAX ABC 31 News 7/26/17

You May Also Like

Women in Business Conference Features Former Governor

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Women in Business Conference Features Former Governor

Flash Flood Alert Issued for Rapides Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Flash Flood Alert Issued for Rapides Parish

McAllister Asks for Forgiveness After Caught on Camera Kissing Staffer

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on McAllister Asks for Forgiveness After Caught on Camera Kissing Staffer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *