Rotary Club Hears Report About LaSalle BioEnergy Plant in Urania, LA

The Alexandria Rotary Club heard from Jeff Crawford, the regional manager of a LaSalle Parish company called DRAX that exports Bio-fuel for power plants in the United Kingdom.

The plant located in Urania, LA is a leading manufacturer of sustainably sourced compressed wood pellets from bark, pulpwood, round wood and residual forest products. They get their wood from sustainably managed working forests.

All month the Rotary club is highlighting local manufacturers. One Rotarian said that the growing BioMass industry is a great economic engine for the state.

Rotarian Randall Ponthie said, “I think anytime we can diversify and not rely only on fossil fuels it’s great. Obviously, we know that fossil fuels aren’t going away anytime soon, so having an alternative a cleaner way is a great diversification for our state.”

Next week ABC 31 News Joel Massey will be visiting the LaSalle plant so stay tuned for an in depth look of how the plant operates and it’s impact on the local economy.