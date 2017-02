Donny Arrington spoke to the Rotary Club of Alexandria yesterday, discussing his company, the Willamet Valley, and how it impacts the community.

He has served in various management positions related to manufacturing, sales, service and product development with the Willamette Valley Company for 40 years.

You can visit the Willamette Valley Company’s website at www.wilvaco.com.

KLAX ABC 31 News 2/1/17