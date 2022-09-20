Rotary Camp Motivates Youth to Become Leaders

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening is one of the fastest growing programs of Rotary service.

Each year thousands of young people take part in the program worldwide.

Menard Junior and RYLA Camper Marlee Daigle says she is grateful she opened herself up to going to RYLA Camp.

“And to show people that it’s okay to be scared but to lead them and it’s just a nice experience.”

Bolton High Junior and RYLA Camper Gia Quesada says being at RYLA Camp was a life-changing experience.

“I feel special, and I really wish more people could experience it because it was truly like, one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Gia Quesada says she is grateful she made lifelong friends at the camp.

“The amount of memories I made and the things I learned, it really just brings me up because it was so emotional because we got so close so fast and then we left.”

New Generations Rotary Chair Aaron Mangum helped the rotary club send 15 students from ASH, Bolton, Menard, and Pineville High to go to the camp.

“It was a pleasure to be able to be with them, to work with them, and to set up this opportunity to go to Camp RYLA.”

Marlee Daigle, Menard Junior and RYLA Camper says, “Thank you sending me. I had the time of my life.”

Rotary is the largest independent giving organization in the world, and they are proud to give back to the youth.

Every Tuesday the Rotary Club has a different speaker to recognize community leaders.