Monday, May 27, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Rosepine man arrested for juvenile sex crimes

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A Rosepine man has been arrested for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a male juvenile.

59 year old Marvin Bunyard has been arrested and charged with 6 counts of first degree rape of a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of oral sexual battery to a victim under the age of 15.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, during the course of their investigation the victim stated that the act took place on numerous occasions while he was between the ages of 8 and 14.

Bunyard’s bond was set at $1,125,000.

