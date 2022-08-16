Rosenthal Montessori Supports Students to Adjust to Life After the Pandemic

The pandemic changed the working and learning conditions for teachers and students.

Remote learning and traditional learning blended to form the new norm.

Third grader Grady Kerry sees reading as a fun way to engage his mind.

He says, “When I read, I can imagine myself in that place or time.”

Teachers are working hard at Rosenthal Montessori are helping kids transition back to the classroom. Kids are learning how to read and loving it.

Grady Kerry says, “I feel good because I get to finally be back in the classroom and be back at school with my friends.”

Transformation Director LaQuanta Jones says there is unfinished learning in all grade levels.

“My motto is enhancing academic excellence and we want to make sure we are meeting our students where they are so we can increase their knowledge and so we can make sure they are academic successful so transforming the lives of students is something our teachers do every single day.”

Laquanta Jones says teaching students different learning methods improves their reading.

“We have incorporated our literacy buses and our literacy buses will be coming around to all our communities and neighborhoods, making sure that our students are being given literacy activities and skills in the afternoons after school.”

Ma’Ryah Rachal is grateful to her teachers for encouraging her to read.

She says, “I love reading because it makes a picture in my head that inspires me to do things that I never thought I would be able to do.”

Assistant Principal of Rosenthal Montessori Karen Berlin is part of the literacy task force to empower students to read.

“Family Literacy Nights are always a fun event. We always have lots of participation from our families and the students love it. We give away books, we play Bingo for books, we do lots of activities, and this year, we’re lucky to be able to invite our literacy bus, which is part of the literacy task force initiative.”

Director of Elementary Education Shannon Alford says elementary kids benefit more from in person learning.

“Our data shows that students who were virtual long term during the pandemic that their grades really regressed when they return, and the gap widened.”

Teachers work together to figure out where students are struggling and meet their needs.

Their job is to improve literacy all year around within children.

Parents can contact their local schools to join the literacy task force to improve school reading levels.