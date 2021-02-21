Romero Gomez earns victory in LSUA’s exhibition loss to Southeastern Louisiana

HAMMOND–Alicia Romero Gomez won her match, but the LSUA women’s tennis team fell to Southeastern Louisiana 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex.

The contest was an exhibition match for the Generals and a regular contest for the Lions.

Romero Gomez, playing at the No. 2 singles position, won in three sets against SLU’s Polina Sleptsova.

The sophomore from Córdoba, Spain, won a close first set 6-4. She dropped the second set 6-0 before rebounding with a tight 7-5 win in the third set to come away with the match victory.

Including the victory, the Generals took three of the six singles matches to three sets.

“I’m really proud of the way my girls played (Sunday) against a Division I school,” LSUA Women’s Tennis Coach Melinda Descant said. “We had several close matches on the singles courts, and we have a lot to look forward to this season.”

At the No. 4 singles spot, Maria Alvarez captured the first set 6-3 against Annemart Kleijn, but dropped the final two 6-2, 6-3 for the Lions victory.

Candela Bonivardi, a transfer from Florida National University, lost the first set 6-2 to Flory Bierma at No. 5 singles, but came back to win 6-3 in the second set. Bierma won the third set convincingly 6-0.

SLU (2-3) began with three dominating wins in doubles to earn the point. Two of the matches were 6-0 shutouts and the other was 6-1. That was followed by Putri Insani’s win at No. 1 for the Lions, defeating LSUA’s Darjia Mladenovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, to put the Lions in front 2-0.

Ariadna Perez defeated Carme Ibanyez Navarro at the No. 6 spot, 6-3, 6-0, to put SLU on the brink of winning. Teodora Mitrovic provided the clinching point for SLU with a 6-2, 6-4, victory over Niamh Packer.

LSUA found the board with Romero Gomez’s victory before Bierma and Kleijn rounded out the scoring.

The Generals don’t get much time before matches, as they have a quick turnaround and play Southland Conference powerhouse Northwestern State on Tuesday at 1 p.m at the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex in Natchitoches.

