Roger Goodell Responds to Gov. Edwards’ Letter on the NFC Championship Game

BATON ROUGE – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards received a response to his January 22 letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing deep disappointment with the outcome of the NFC Championship game.

Governor Edwards released the following statement:

“Though it is cold comfort to New Orleans Saints fans, I applaud the Commissioner’s willingness to review the officiating error closely to determine if similar errors can be prevented in the future through rule or procedure changes. I appreciate his response to my letter.

New Orleans is a place unlike any other, as evidenced by the Saints fans who celebrated their team and their city in lieu of watching the Super Bowl and raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity in the process. It’s the Louisiana way to be hospitable to guests, as I know we will be when the Super Bowl next returns to New Orleans in 2024.”

http://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/images/Goodell-Response-2019.pdf