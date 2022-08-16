Rock Island Greenway Rails to Trails Project Planned for Pineville, Tioga

There is a plan by the Rapides Area Planning Commission to turn an unused railroad line into a bike and pedestrian path as well as reopening the Tioga Heritage Museum. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with some folks who can’t wait to see that happen and has this report.

Jimmie Nelle Lewis director of the Tioga Heritage Park and Museum said, “I think it would be great for the community. It would be wonderful to see some people over there, interaction over there, crowds over there rather than just sitting there.

“You have to understand this is my home, I live two streets over that way and I was raised there. So this is my passion right now.”

Jimmie Nelle Lewis was instrumental in opening the facility in 2001. She went to the secretary of state who went to the state legislature to secure funds for renovating the old building which was a commissary for a saw mill. The museum has been shuttered since the pandemic when the roof started leaking badly. The secretary of state gave them money to patch the roof but not to fix it.

“At the time we closed down we were busy all the time. Just a nice museum telling about the heritage of the people here and I’m afraid this would be our last chance.”

There is a plan that would provide funds to reopen the museum as well as provide a rails to trails bike and pedestrian path from Pine Street, Melrose Street or LA 107 north to Ball Cutoff Road. In the 1980s the Rock Island Railway shut down and the rails have been inactive ever since.

Jonathan Bolen with the Rapides Area Planning Commission about reopening the museum: “It’s right on the Rock Island Greenway so we have a potential historic site that can be revitalized and be an integral component of the Rock Island Greenway but also something that is missing in the Tioga area.

“What we’re doing with this project is analyzing the route evaluating it. We do a parcel analysis we walk the route and we identify what segments of that route if any would be feasible to convert into a greenway.”

Bolan says that outdoor recreation is a big part of central Louisiana right now.

“Studies are showing that it could have potential impact to the local outdoor recreation economy and so it’s something that we are trying to capitalize on right now is taking advantage of resources that we already have in central Louisiana and turning them into something that could potentially buoy smaller communities and catalyze economic redevelopment for those areas.

“This is a new railroad crossing on Military Hwy in Pineville, but there hasn’t been a train to cross here for quite some time. It’s part of the proposed Greenway so one day it could become a bike and pedestrian crossing.”

Here’s where the money would come from for the project.

“If we’re talking about a path, if we’re talking about a bench, if we’re talking about intersections or crossings, each of those is going to have a resource or program that would be available to pursue. Now for us being that the study area is inside the metropolitan planning area we will have the ability to program some of those costs in our transportation and improvement program. But a lot of it is going to be a combination of local match, federal dollars and local support.”

Bolan says there has been a lot of public support so far for the project but also some concerns.

“We have folks that are basically saying that if we do build it they will use it however there are concerns that they’ve identified, safety being some of those not just safety at crossings but also for personal safety as well.”

The project if it happens is years away from completion as it is still in the feasibility stage but here’s the next step in the process.

“Once we’ve had public input and review, we would present that to the transportation policy committee for review and approval and if it is approved then we would begin moving forward to the next stage which would be design and right of way acquisition.”

Anita Garsaud lives next to the museum and the tracks that would be converted. She would welcome the project for herself and others in the area.

“I think it would be great, I have a bike right now and you can’t ride a bike without getting run over. Matter of fact Tioga High School has a group that comes through here running and their coach rides behind on the bike so that would be another benefit for them.”

Ms. Jimmie thinks the idea of a Greenway connecting to her museum is a great idea.

“I can see bikes coming down the Greenway and whipping in we have a kitchen so we could have drinks available.”

For Ms. Jimmie and an active community maybe this dream will soon become a reality.

If you would like to voice your opinion on this project the final study report will be presented by the Alexandria Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization’s committee meeting on September 7. Approval then needs to be made by the Transportation Policy Committee made up of the mayors of Alexandria, Pineville and Ball; The Rapides Parish Police Jury President; an Alexandria city council member and a representative from the Department of Transportation and Development.