Robeline Teenager Killed in High Speed Crash

TROOP E NEWS RELEASE

February 26, 2019

Natchitoches Parish – Earlier today, a single vehicle crash killed a teenager from Robeline, LA. The teenager was wearing a seat belt, but excessive speed is considered a factor.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 485, north of Robeline. The crash involved a 2007 GMC pickup, driven by John Hunter Owens (W/M 17 yrs). Initially the GMC was on LA Hwy 6 when a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputy observed Owens commit a traffic violation. The deputy turned around, with the intent to stop the vehicle, but Owens turned northbound on LA Hwy 485 and sped off. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and stopped pursuing. A short time later, the deputy located the crashed vehicle.

Evidence at the scene indicated that Owens lost control, at a high rate of speed, and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with several trees.

Owens was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in serious condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.