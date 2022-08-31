Robeline student named recipient of Lott Oil Scholarship

NATCHITOCHES – Wesley Jordan of Robeline is this year’s recipient of the Luther W. Lott Sr. Memorial Scholarship, a four-year award presented to a Northwestern State University student whose parent or guardian is an employee of Lott Oil Co. Jordan is a freshman majoring in nursing at NSU, where he maintains a 3.4 grade point average. As a student at Natchitoches Central High School, he was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated cum laude this past spring.

Jordan’s mother Edythe is the Manager at Shop A Lott #4 in Natchitoches. Jordan is also a Lott Oil employee working at Shop A Lott #2 in Robeline.

A first generation college student, Jordan said he felt led to become a nurse because of a desire to help people. Having witnessed first-hand how difficult it can be for patients and their family to hear about a difficult diagnosis, he would like to be able help in his capacity as a nurse.

“The Luther Lott Sr. Memorial Scholarship is a special way to give back to our employees and their families for the time and effort they give us each and every day. We are thankful to Northwestern State University for the opportunity to be able to support these young adults and their endeavor to achieve higher education,” said Luther ‘Buddy’ Lott, Jr., President and CEO.

Lott Oil is a regional leader in fuels, lubricants and related products and services for industrial, commercial fleet, automotive and retail customers throughout Louisiana and east Texas. Lott Oil distribution centers are located throughout north and central Louisiana. In addition to the home office in Natchitoches, the company maintains satellite offices, warehouses, and bulk plants in Alexandria, Bossier City, Leesville, Mansura, Many, Monroe and Winnfield.

For information on supporting student scholarships through the NSU Foundation, visit northwesternstatealumni.com or call the Foundation at (318) 357-4414.

(Edythe Jordan is pictured in a separate photo.)