Robbery Suspect Arrested

Press Release – On May 16, APD responded to a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of Jackson Street. The complainant informed officers that he had walked to the store and was walking home when he was robbed by an unknown male. The complainant had his wallet pulled out of his pocket, and also tried to punch the complainant. The suspect took money out, threw the wallet back at him, and fled on foot. The complainant informed officers that he had seen the suspect in the store with him, before the robbery.

On May 17, APD responded to the same area to a report that the suspect had returned to the store. Officers arrived and detained the man for identification; at this time, officers found him to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine. Officers continued the investigation, and ultimately were able to determine that this was the suspect who committed the robbery. During the course of the investigation and the booking, the suspect also provided false information about his identity.

The suspect, Fredrick James, 25, of Alexandria, was charged with Simple Robbery, Possession of CDS II, and Misrepresentation During Booking. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.