Road Work: Sugarhouse Road

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Monday, March 20, 2017, at 8:00 AM, weather permitting, construction work will begin on Sugarhouse Road from LA 1208-1 (Eddie Williams Ave.) to past Lincoln Rd. The work will consist of upgrading the roadway from two lanes to three lanes. The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2017. Local traffic will be maintained at all times for the duration of the project.

Permit/Detour Section

There are no detours at this time associated with this construction.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.

