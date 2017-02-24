Road Work: Pineville Expy. to Shreveport Hwy.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that beginning Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 7:00 AM, weather permitting, alternating temporary lane and shoulder closures along US 167 (Cottingham Expressway) from the Purple Heart Bridge to LA 3225 (Shreveport Hwy), will affect both North and South bound traffic. These alternating temporary lane closures will last several months and are necessary for the installation of median cable barriers.

Permit/Detour Section

There are no designated detours at this time associated with this project. Also, there are no width restrictions associated with the lane closures.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.