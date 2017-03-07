Road Work: LA 107 at Route LA 454

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that beginning Monday, March 13, 2017, at 7:00 AM, weather permitting, LA 107 will have intermittent alternating lane closures starting at its intersection with Route LA 454 to approximately 320 feet south of its junction with Estate Drive. The roadway closures are needed to allow for asphalt resurfacing on LA 107. The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of June 2017.

Permit/Detour Section

There are no detours or width restrictions at this time associated with these lane closures.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.