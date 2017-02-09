Road Work: LA 107 at LA 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that, weather permitting, on Monday, February 13, 2017 road construction will begin on LA 107 (Cocoville Road) at its southern intersection with LA 1 and proceeds for 2.2 miles to its northern intersection with LA 1.

This 2.2 mile long road base rehabilitation construction project will consist of cement treated subgrade layer, in-place cement treated base course, superpave asphaltic concrete pavement, and related work.

This contract was awarded to the low bidder, Diamond B Construction Co., LLC in the amount of $2,081,351.90.

Permit/Detour Section

No wide loads will be allowed beginning February 13, 2017.

The road will be closed to thru traffic from the north intersection of LA 1 and LA 107 to its intersection with Old River Road.

The detour will be signed and is as follows: All traffic desiring to travel on the portion of LA 107 referred to as “Cocoville Road” will be diverted via its southern intersection with LA 1.

Unpaved roadway conditions will exist during base course construction.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.