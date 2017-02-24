Road Work: LA 1 at Rapides Parish Line

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, construction work will begin on LA 1 from the Rapides Parish Line to LA 490. The project length is 4.917 miles.



The scope of work includes Milling Asphaltic Pavement, Pavement Patching, Asphalt Concrete, and related work. This project was bid on 01/11/2017 and the contract was awarded to Diamond B Construction Co., LLC of Alexandria, LA. The amount awarded was $2,530,592.90. There are one hundred twenty (120) working days allowed for this project.

Permit/Detour Section

Local traffic will be maintained at all times and no permitted loads will be affected.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.