Road Work: Jackson St. Ext.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that construction work will begin on JACKSON STREET EXTENSION (La 1208-03) from TWIN BRIDGES RD. (La 488) to MACARTHUR DR. (US 71) starting on Tuesday March 21, 2017 at 6:00 PM and continue until 7:00 AM the next morning. This work will be done during the night from Sunday thru Thursday each week, weather permitting. The work will consist of concrete pavement patching. The construction work is expected to last approximately five (5) months and temporary lane closures can be expected throughout the length of the project.

Permit/Detour Section

There are no detours associated with the work described above and traffic will be maintained at all times for the duration of the construction work.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.

