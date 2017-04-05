Road Reopened: LA 111, Vernon Parish

**UPDATE**

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 111, Vernon Parish, at the KCS Railroad track, is NOW OPEN TO ALL TRAFFIC.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 111, Vernon Parish, will have a road closure at the KCS Railroad track. The work is being done at Milepost 36.909 and is on Control Section 133-02. The road closure will be Tuesday, April 4, 2017 closing at 7:00 AM with a reopen on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 with a reopen at 5:00 PM. The road closure is for KCS Railroad to do routine maintenance to the crossing.

Detour Route: Northbound traffic: LA 11 North to US 171 North to LA 392 West to LA 111 North

Southbound traffic: LA 111 South to LA 392 East to US 171 South to LA 111 South

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

